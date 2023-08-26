The People’s Choice Worship Center created its very own mini Barbie universe on Saturday, and hosted a grand tea party event.
The event included different finger foods, activities, raffles with door prizes, a fashion show and much more.
“This is our first Barbie event.” said the event’s host, Shirley Harrell. “It’s not only for the younger girls but for the older girls.”
During the event, dozens of attendees showed up in beautiful dresses ranging from pink to silver and black.
Everybody had the opportunity to participate in the different activities and attendees got to take home with them, a doll-stand and classic teacups.
Not only was the event for dressing up and winning prizes but everybody learned more about the history of Barbie and hidden details that most of the public never knew.
The Barbie and Me Tea Party event ended around 3 p.m. with everyone laughing and excited for the group’s upcoming events.
“It was really fun; everybody here is really nice and there’s a lot of fun activities.“ said Airionna Sanders, a 14-year old attendee at the event.
To learn more about PCWC’s upcoming events, go to the church’s Facebook page at The People’s Choice Worship Center.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com
