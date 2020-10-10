The Killeen Animal Shelter hosted its annual Barktoberfest on Saturday, drawing over 45 people to interact with dogs of all types and to participate in a virtual walk at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail.
“Barktoberfest is an annual event that the city puts together for four-legged friends and to promote adoptions in the city,” said Yolondra Valderrama-Santana, recreation coordinator for the City of Killeen. “Usually it goes on all day at the Lions Club Park pool, but due to COVID-19 regulations, we are not allowed to do a big event.”
Valderrama-Santana said the city wanted to do a smaller event that still encourages human contact with doggy friends.
“We want to promote adoptions mainly,” she said. “We took donations and let the dogs be able to interact with humans and hopefully get them adopted. We had 60 dogs who were signed up with participants.”
Valderrama-Santana said the shelter had a puppy playtime event.
“We opened the door for anyone who wanted to come and have some puppy interaction,” she said. “They could take them out for a walk, run, play and cuddle with them. We also did a virtual fun run at the Andy K Wells trail where people could walk or run on their own time.”
Killeen resident Stephanie Karina brought her 6-year-old chihuahua, Marz, to the event.
“A friend told us about it,” she said. “I wanted to come out and check out the dogs. and I love dogs.”
For more information about adopting a pet, go to the Killeen Animal Shelter website at www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.