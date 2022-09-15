Barktoberfest 1.JPG

A dog carries a toy in its mouth and paddles back to its owner Saturday at the Killeen Family Aquatic Center during the annual Barktoberfest event.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Killeen’s Barktoberfest has been rebranded to the Bow Wow Luau, and it’s coming to the Family Aquatic Center on Oct. 1.

“We know your dogs lead a ‘ruff’ life, so why not give them a little howliday and bring them to our Bow Wow Luau,” a social media post from the city of Killeen said Thursday.

