Killeen’s Barktoberfest has been rebranded to the Bow Wow Luau, and it’s coming to the Family Aquatic Center on Oct. 1.
“We know your dogs lead a ‘ruff’ life, so why not give them a little howliday and bring them to our Bow Wow Luau,” a social media post from the city of Killeen said Thursday.
The free event offers residents and their pets an opportunity to splash around with other families and to compete in a costume contest, a “pooch pageant” and more. Also at the event will be vendors, a photo booth and the opportunity to adopt.
All dogs must have a current rabies vaccine. For more information, call 254-501-8841, or visit Killeentexas.gov/rec.
