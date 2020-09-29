'Barktoberfest' set for Oct. 10

Staff report
Barktoberfest, Killeen’s signature dog event, is scheduled for Oct. 10.
This year’s event features a change of venue and new activities, but it remains free and open to the public, according to a news release.
The Pooch Pageant will be virtual with submissions and voting online. Contestants can be entered in one or multiple categories which include best costume, twins, ugliest, smallest and hairiest dog.
To enter, submit photos by Oct. 5 to yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov. Winners will be announced Oct. 10.
A virtual fun run/walk is at the Andy K. Wells Hike & Bike Trail. All participants will complete the same course but can run or walk it at any time between Oct. 3-11. Participants must compete as a team with a dog or dogs. Those who do not have dogs will be available to borrow them from Killeen Animal Shelter. Registration is free and should be completed for each four-legged racer in order to receive a race bag and door prize entries.
In-person Barktoberfest activities are scheduled Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Killeen Animal Shelter. Activities for people and pups include a photo booth, play areas and door prizes. The shelter will also be offering pets for adoption and accepting donations.
For more information on Barktoberfest, including event registration, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.