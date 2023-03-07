Rafter E. Productions and Rodeo Killeen will host two sessions of barrel racing next week at the Killeen Outdoor Rodeo Arena, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The first session will begin at 1 p.m. March 14 with exhibitions held from 11 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
A 9-year-old and under beginner race will be held at 5:30 p.m. the same day, along with an evening session which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Entry for Open 5D and 3D Novice Classes is $40. Other entry fees also apply.
There will be a concession stand on site. The best female riders compete for a purse with $250 added to the jackpot for the night.
Entries may be made by calling or texting Se’Vette Early, the event’s producer, 254-223-1220 or online at tinyurl.com/y5shwbt7.
The PRCA-sanctioned Killeen Rodeo will be held May 19–21 this year and promises to be a great one. Watch for updates at rodeokilleen.org.
