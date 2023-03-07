Barrel Racer.jpg

Participants compete in barrel racing at the Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association rodeo at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex in Belton in 2020

 Courtesy photo

Rafter E. Productions and Rodeo Killeen will host two sessions of barrel racing next week at the Killeen Outdoor Rodeo Arena, 3201 S. W.S. Young Drive.

The first session will begin at 1 p.m. March 14 with exhibitions held from 11 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

