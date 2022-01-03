Downtown may just become a little livelier after Killeen’s City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday.
According a staff report attached to Tuesday’s workshop agenda, the city is considering modifying an ordinance regulating the Historic Overlay District, a section of downtown Killeen that spans from Avenue B to Santa Fe Plaza Drive, and from 4th Street to 5th Street — about 10 city blocks.
Currently, the district is zoned B-5, which does not allow for the establishment of bars and taverns. However, if passed, a modification to that ordinance to be considered Tuesday would rezone the district to B-C-1, or general business and alcohol sales district.
“Staff finds that allowing bars and taverns by-right in the HOD will help to revitalize Downtown by attracting people and cultivating a sense of vibrancy for the area,” Director of Planning Wallis Meshier said in a staff report.
One catch to the plan is that the city’s ordinances currently state that alcohol cannot be sold within 300 feet of a church or school within the district. According to the staff report, there are currently 15 churches in that section of downtown.
“Presently, there are few, if any, buildings that are more than three hundred feet from a church,” the report said.
If passed, the ordinance would be modified to allow the establishment of a bar or tavern within 300 feet of a school, church or public or private hospital within the historic overlay district.
Under the new zoning requirements, self-storage facilities, storage warehouses and several auto-related businesses would no longer be eligible for establishment within the district.
The measure has the full support of the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended approval of the measure in a vote of 6-0 at its regular meeting Dec. 6.
