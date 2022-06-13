Ten of the 30 youth baseball teams from all across Texas made it to the finals of the inaugural Phantom Warrior Classic Tournament on Sunday.
Five of those teams took home champion plaques crafted out of metal. All finalists received a commemorative ring to remember the first annual event.
“This tournament provides a connection for families to enjoy baseball with their children and helps strengthen support for the youth in the area we serve,” Col. Chad Foster said during Sunday’s pre-game warm-ups. The Garrison Commander came to watch his son and others play in the two-day tournament.
Congratulations are due to winners and finalists in all age brackets. The 12 and under team of Central Texas Wrecking Crew defeated Swarm Baseball team. In the 11 and under division, it was a Waco team finish with Waco Storm - Cardinals defeating the Buzz Lightyear Baseball Academy team, also from Waco. The Brown County Outlaws defeated the Goldthwaite Eagles in the 10 and under division and in the eight and under division the Blue Cats team defeated the Young Guns-Green team. For the finals in the seven and under division, two Centex teams battled for the title. The Wrecking Crew defeated the Bandits-Blue Team to take the division winner’s plaque.
“There are some great teams who worked very hard to bring this tournament to Fort Hood,” Foster said.
Child and Youth Services Division and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, both divisions under the MWR, worked together with other partners, including Round Rock Express, to organize and provide community relations at these events. The Express team, the AAA ball club for the Texas Rangers baseball club, donated tickets to be given out to see Round Rock Express at an upcoming game.
“We serve in a great community. Killeen individuals, residents and businesses all support members of our military families,” Foster said.
Thirty teams took part in the first annual tournament last weekend. Officials said they were pleased at the turnout and look forward to the next one.
