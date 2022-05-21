A day of workshops and seminars for tomorrow’s leaders culminated in a basketball game at Shoemaker High School, involving police officers from five local departments.
The game pitted two teams of middle schoolers and police officers against each other. Donations raised at the door go to the United Way.
Devonte Brown, CEO of Variation of Control, a for-profit business based in Killeen that takes youth basketball players and athletes and teaches them how to maintain themselves, sustain themselves and elevate themselves.
The goal is to see the kids become successful while also guiding them toward hopeful college scholarships or a shot at the professional level.
“Today was built around up and coming generations of leaders to help them debunk some myths in the household,” Brown said. “Officers and law enforcement servicemen and servicewomen answered some of those tough questions.”
Officers from Killeen Police Department, Killeen ISD Police Department, Harker Heights Police Department, Nolanville Police Department and Fort Hood Police Department spent the day with the young girls and boys to give them guides and tools to help them with police interactions.
“Help them understand that as leaders, you have to have communication, and we want the police department to be a little more humanized,” Brown said. “We want the community to be able to see them in the right light, that they are regular human beings, just like us; they have stress just like us.”
Also coming to speak to the kids were politicians, school board members and mayors.
Brown said the culminating basketball game helped teach kids lessons of life as well.
“How you move and maneuver on the basketball court is how you are going to move in life,” Brown said. “So if we can correct kids to be better athletes — basketball players — that will correct them in life as well.”
Along with donations at the door going to the United Way, Brown said he and his company made a donation to Garden of Hope Central Texas, which gives hope and empowerment to kids in the Foster Care system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.