A Bastrop man is set to face a jury in Bell County almost two years after he allegedly murdered a 63-year-old woman in Killeen.
This week a trial date of Feb. 7, 2022, was set for Luke Matthew Cuellar, 26. He is accused of stabbing and killing Ann Smith Evans, on Feb. 9, 2020.
On July 8, 2020, Cuellar was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $860,000. Cuellar was booked on March 22, 2020.
After Evans was found dead at her home last year, police initially treated it as a suspicious death. Investigators later determined the case was a homicide.
The police initially were called to the home for a welfare check.
In the bedroom of the residence, officers discovered Evans deceased with a pillow on her face and a puncture wound to her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.
A medical examiner with the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences listed the cause of death as a stab wound to the neck.
Family members reported that items such as rings, computers and prescription medication were taken from the home and pawned by Cuellar, the boyfriend of Evans’ granddaughter, police said.
Police said they were able to locate the rings at a Killeen pawn shop, and traced the transactions to Cuellar.
“In an interview conducted with the suspect, he admitted that he had assisted another individual in the murder of Evans by pushing a knife into (her) neck,” according to the affidavit.
He allegedly returned the day after the murder to steal more items from the home.
