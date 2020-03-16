The Copperas Cove Police Department are warning residents about possible rabies exposure after a dead bat was found to have rabies.
According to a press release issued by the department, Copperas Cove Animal Control was dispatched to Cove Terrace on Friday in regard to a dead bat on the ground.
The bat was collected and sent for rabies testing at the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin. On Monday, Animal Control was informed the bat was infected with rabies.
The police department is urging any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a bat, or other wild animal in this area to immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222). Also contact a physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure.
Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.
Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, and/or coma.
Signs of rabies infection in pets may include fever, chewing at site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.
