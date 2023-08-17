The annual Battle of the Badges, a charity blood drive that pits the Killeen police and fire departments against each other in a friendly rivalry, is scheduled for next week.
The charity event is a partnership with Carter BloodCare, and each person who donates blood can cast a vote for either of the departments as they solicit donations this year. The mobile donation buses will be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Pratt Learning & Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Road.
The first two years of the competition the police department claimed victory, but for the last two years, the fire department has walked away on top.
Last year, in addition to bragging rights, Fire Chief James Kubinski received free truck washes courtesy of the police. No one is certain if there is more at stake this year.
The public is invited to donate blood, then cast their ballot for either department. The police and fire departments will also have giveaways, music and refreshments during the event.
Blood donors can visit bit.ly/CBloodBB to schedule an appointment. Limited walk-ups will be accepted.
