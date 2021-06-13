The summer heat looks like it’s here to stay for a while, though some of that humidity could be on its way out this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers said we can expect conditions to remain hot and humid for this week, going into the weekend. No precipitation is expected.
“We’re still going to be battling a high heat index going into the new week,” Sellers said. “By Tuesday the heat index should drop below 100, but we’ll still have temperatures in the mid-90’s.”
HEAT SAFETY
As for staying safe in the heat, the NWS said to make sure you stay hydrated, take breaks when working outside, wear light and loose fitting clothing and never leave children or pets in hot vehicles.
DROUGHT THREAT
As for a drought, no threat has been reported.
“We’re still okay. We had a good surplus of rain,” Sellers said.
LAKE LEVELS
Lake levels at Belton Lake still remain a bit high with levels resting at 603.81 feet, which is nearly 10 feet above it’s normal level of 594 feet.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 2.45 feet above its usual 622 feet.
