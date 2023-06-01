HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Event Center will be hosting the Central Texas Community Wide Bazaar and Garage Sale this weekend.
The shopping event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 710 Edwards Drive.
The indoor and outdoor event will include over 400 vendor tables full of new and used items for purchase, according to organizers.
Items sold at the event include jewelry, vases, shoes, clothing, books and more.
The event is free to attend and food will be available to buy at the location. A DJ will provide family-friendly music.
Event organizers say there is still time for vendors to sign up for the sales event.
Prices for the vendors are listed below:
$10 for 10-foot by 10-foot spaced table (bring own table)
$15 for 10-foot by 10-foot spaced table (table provided)
$10 for each additional table
$1 for each chair
$50 for food vendors located inside
$75 for food trucks
For more information on the vendor tables and event, contact 254-702-8845.
