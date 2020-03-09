Local police departments are warning local residents to be careful during spring break, which is this week in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“If you plan on traveling out of town for Spring Break, please remember to secure your homes,” the Killeen Police Department said in a recent Facebook post. Along with the post, KPD shared a list of suggestions for local families who may be traveling out of town: Lock all doors and windows, turn on exterior and interior lights, and work with your neighbors for a safe neighborhood.
The Harker Heights Police Department is increasing traffic and patrols looking for intoxicated drivers between March 6-22 as a part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While You Can” campaign and the “Selected Traffic Enforcement Program” (STEP).
“Spring Break has historically been a dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes, deaths, and injuries. According to TXDOT, during last year’s Spring Break in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52,” HHPD said on its Facebook page.
“Drivers are urged to plan ahead before they leave to celebrate during Spring Break by designating a sober ride, calling a taxi or ride-share service, using mass transit, asking a friend or family member for a ride home, or spending the night instead of driving home. Drivers can also visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving,” according to HHPD.
Killeen ISD, Copperas Cove ISD, Gatesville ISD, Salado ISD, Belton ISD and Temple ISD all have their spring breaks this week. Classes for those districts will resume March 16.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Central Texas College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor are also out this week.
Florence ISD and Lampasas ISD will have spring break from March 16 through March 20, and Lampasas will have an early out on March 13.
