WEATHER Graphic

Killeen area residents may experience reduced visibility this morning heading to work or as they are commuting. A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth from 3 to 9 a.m.

The advisory states that visibility may be less than a quarter mile in some areas.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.