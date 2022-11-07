City installs interactive art exhibit
The city has installed interactive art in historic downtown Killeen. Visitors are invited to tour the area and take photos at the exhibit located at the Municipal Court building, 200 E. Avenue D.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
City installs interactive art exhibit
The city has installed interactive art in historic downtown Killeen. Visitors are invited to tour the area and take photos at the exhibit located at the Municipal Court building, 200 E. Avenue D.
According to the news release, the new display spells out “Killeen” but citizens have the chance to physically be the “I” in “Killeen,” as that letter is purposely missing from the sign. This is just one way the city is working to attract more community members to historic downtown Killeen.
“It’s a fun way to get our residents involved and drawn into our beautiful downtown,” Kate Kizito, Downtown Revitalization director said. “We hope they’ll come take some photos there, but then stay and enjoy one of our diverse restaurants and even take a tour of our military display at that same corner.”
The city hopes travelers from all over can use this as an opportunity to make memories while in Killeen and keep those forever, the news release point out.
Kizito is working on projects to highlight Killeen’s Historic Downtown and all it has to offer, and residents can expect to see more positive activity in that area.
The city hosts community events downtown nearly every month. The next one will be Holiday Under the Stars, Dec. 2-3. This event includes a tree lighting ceremony and parade. More information can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/HUTS.
To find out about more that is happening in Historic Downtown Killeen, please visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.