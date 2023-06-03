Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) hosted a free Beach Blast event on Saturday to kick off the summer opening of the beach.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 6:10 pm
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) hosted a free Beach Blast event on Saturday to kick off the summer opening of the beach.
Sierra Beach had been closed down for three years following the COVID pandemic and the lack of lifeguards.
But Fort Cavazos officials decided to reopen the beach to the public this weekend.
By around noon Saturday, around 200 people had gathered in the beach area, under sunny skies and a light breeze blowing.
Fort Cavazos Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation decided to host a celebration for the official opening of the beach, which would include no lifeguards, so it was warned to swim at your own risk.
The Beach Blast included fun activities for all ages.
There was a giant waterslide, a volleyball tournament, lively music, inflatable ziplines, mini games and more.
Hot dogs, burgers, specialty drinks, desserts, and other mouth-watering foods made an appearance as well.
The event featured a large number of military members and military spouses, who expressed excitement about the beach’s reopening.
“We’re military spouses, so Fort Cavazos advertises everything, and I follow them on Facebook,” said Jasmine Clowney, a 33-year-old military spouse. “We’re excited for the beach.”
BLORA Beach Blast was scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Saturday, but the beach will reopen on weekends throughout the summer.
Sierra Beach will be open on Fridays to Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
Fishing is also allowed a license. Boating is authorized after completing the Boater Safety Test.
Wet slips in three sizes are available at the BLORA administrative office, along with beach/outdoor equipment rentals. Camping parks and trails are also available in the recreation area.
For information on site hours, prices for activities and any other future event questions, go to cavazos.armymwr.com.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
