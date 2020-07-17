As summer is in full swing, the temperatures keep rising, but there are a number of activities to help you cool off. Take a swim during the Aquatic Float and Glow event, stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning with virtual events, or wake up early while it’s still cool outside to decorate a park picnic table, visit a farmer’s market, or join a group run. Read on for more details on these and more.
Local Events
Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting a Food Truck Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m. July 17. The Reef and Check Point Germany will be available for to-go food options.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a Picnic Table Painting Party from 8 to 10 a.m. July 18 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Families and civic organizations are invited to attend the event to help paint the concrete picnic tables in the area of Fester’s House, or the main stage. All materials and supplies will be provided. To register for a table, please contact Roxanne at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4242.
The 17th annual H-E-B Challenge Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare busat 2511 Trimmier Road, Killeen. For more information or an appointment time, contact Marissa Rios at 254-526-9674. The second area drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 in the parking lot at 1101 Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. For more information or an appointment time for this drive, contact Amy Somera at 254-226-3600. Donors are encouraged to complete the donor questionnaire ahead of time to reduce wait times at https://www.carterbloodcare.org/quickscreen/. Masks are required for donors and staff.
The Copperas Cove Food Truck Pop-Up event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at 201 S. Second St. Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Sticky Fingas BBQ & Catering and The Reef Food Truck will be in attendance.
The Copperas Cove Aquatic Float and Glow event will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 23 at City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be a 125-person limit, so the event is first come, first served. Admission is $1.75 per person; swim passes are accepted.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Bingo event throughout the month of July. Residents can go to http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us to find the bingo card and additional rules for the event. Activities on the card include going to the park, hiking, bird watching, riding a bike, and more. Those that complete and submit their cards with photo evidence will be placed into a drawing in August for a gift basket. For more information, contact Adam Trujillo at atrujillo@harkerheights.gov or 254-953-5466.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Masks are not required but start times will stagger to create more space between runners.
Lee Brice will perform live music at 7:45 p.m. July 17 (doors open at 6 p.m.) at Johnny’s Steaks and Barbeque, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. Tickets are $45 for general admission and $60 for reserved lawn seats. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance and for more information.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, hosts $1 Kids Summer Movies every weekday at 10 a.m. “American Tail” will be the featured kids’ movie from July 20 to 24. Go to the theater’s Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/TheBeltonianTheatre/, to see what else is currently playing.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
The Harker Heights Public Library posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Summer Reading Program is still ongoing for adults, teens, and kids, and you can keep track of your reading points and sign up at harkerheights.readsquared.com. Contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup. The Main Library is now closed to in-person visitors until further notice.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from July 17 to July 23, will be “Lego Batman” at 9 p.m. and “The Goonies” at 10:30 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when outside of their car.
Tiny Tails to You Petting Zoo hosts a free Virtual “Hoppy” Hour Animal Program every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TinyTailsToYou/, and Instagram, @TinyTailsToYou.
Farmers Markets
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Dallas Museum of Art has a variety of exhibits on display virtually at www.dma.org. There are also a number of virtual summer camps, book clubs, and other programs available.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts a variety of Thinkery at Home virtual activities throughout the week. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for a full schedule and links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
