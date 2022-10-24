The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Bell and Coryell counties through midnight Monday.
A series of weather alerts hit area cell phones at about 7:30 p.m. Monday as the National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued tornado watches for Bell, Coryell and 24 other Central Texas counties.
Anderson, Brazos, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Madison, Robertson, Washington, Bastrop, Burleson, Freestone, Houston, Leon, McLennan, Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Falls, Grimes, Lampasas, Limestone, Milam, and Walker counties were also included in the 7:30 p.m. tornado watch notice.
Just prior to the tornado watch, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook late Monday afternoon for North and Central Texas.
"There is a chance of storms across the entire region tonight ahead of a cold front," the notice said. "A few storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. There is also a chance for large hail and a brief tornado or two."
The hazardous weather outlook warned of another round of showers Thursday night into Friday morning.
The weather service advises residents secure unsecured outdoor items, such as Halloween decorations, that may blow away easily in the event of high winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.