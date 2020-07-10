Bell County has announced a burn ban that will go into effect tonight at 8 p.m.
The ban will be in effect until at least Monday when the county’s commissioners court can meet to discuss and vote on an extension.
David Blackburn, the Bell County judge, announced the ban in an order on Friday afternoon.
