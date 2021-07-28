The Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats is holding its first membership meeting in Killeen since 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 1420 E. West Central Texas Expressway.
Rachel Brent, membership chair of the Bell County Coalition of Black Democrats, said that the purpose of the coalition is to help elect city and state officials, and to be paid members of the state caucus.
Brent also said this meeting will be an opportunity for the organization to gain new members, and for old members to renew their membership.
The past year has been difficult for the coalition, however, as it has experienced severe membership loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brent said.
“We had 23 members back in April of 2020, but I’m not sure how many people we have now,” Brent said. “Whatever the case, we’ve gotta get moving again soon.”
Brent is ready to start getting the community engaged again, however, and encourages everyone to come to the event.
