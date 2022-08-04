Summer is still heating up the Central Texas area and the number of events happening for the community are still going strong, too. Check out what’s happening this weekend in the listing below.
Local Events
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. Aug. 5. On-site registration is available from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and is $45 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Summer Sizzle “Seltzer” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way, Temple. This free, family-friendly community event coincides with First Friday in Downtown Temple. There will be live music by Kin Faux, food trucks, an outdoor market, inflatables, axe throwing and more available. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Hike Saturday event at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 at Chalk Ridge Falls Park, 5600 Farm-to-Market 1670, Belton. No reservation is required and admission is free. Recommendations include bringing comfortable shoes, enough water for your group, and participants ages 8 and older.
The Bell County Comic Con will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Passes range from $35 to $55 depending on day attended, and there are discounts for military and first responders. Go to https://bit.ly/3oQaALY for tickets, a full schedule of events, and information on special guests.
The 14th annual Caribbean Afr’Am Festival will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The event, hosted by Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, will feature live music and entertainment, food, a kids’ zone, and more. The festival’s second day, Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into the Culture, will be from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and will feature art, dance, food, cultural exhibits, and more. Admission is $15 in advance or $25 for both days, and free for kids 12 and up.Go to https://bit.ly/3SnXdQx for tickets.
The 56th annual Salado Art Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. Admission is free and there will be art vendors, exhibits, food, music, and more available.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 2337 761st Tank Battalion Ave. and 62nd St. on Fort Hood, will host its Paint and Picnic event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Participants will receive painting instruction and have an opportunity to grill. Cost is $15 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3d7ucsj to register in advance.
The 29th annual performances of Salado Legends will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Table Rock Road, Salado. A catered dinner will be served to those with reservations at 7:15 p.m., with seating at the Tablerock picnic tables on the trail next to the amphitheater. Dinner tickets are $13 per person and reservation is required 24 hours in advance through www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Show tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID, and $5 for children 12 and younger, and can be purchased online or at the gate.
The Centex Race Series Caliente 5K will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Cost is $30 per runner. Go to https://runsignup.com/caliente5k to register in advance.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, is hosting performances of its new show, “Guys and Dolls,” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6, and at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Go to https://bit.ly/2KBVe9o to purchase tickets in advance.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killeen Branch NAACP will host its Back-to-School Rally and Backpack Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/3cTEA6L for free registration.
In response to the extreme heat, the City of Temple will offer free admission during regular operating times from July 22 through Aug. 14 to select facilities and aquatics locations. Go to https://bit.ly/3QodJ1j for a full list of designated heat relief locations.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive from Aug. 3- 10. Participants that drop off school supplies to a cashier inside or in the drive-thru will receive a prize. Supplies will be collected and disseminated between four partner elementary schools in the area.
Belton First United Methodist Church will host a Back-to-School School Supply/Backpack Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. There will also be bounce houses, a petting zoo, obstacle course, and more at this free event.
Word of Life Fellowship Church, 215 S. Eighth St. in Killeen, is hosting a Back-to-School Community Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6. This free event will have backpack and school supply giveaways, food, games, and more available.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting Summer Camp for kids ages 5 to 12 years old from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now through Aug. 12. Each week is $72 per child. Lunch is provided every day and crafts, activities, pool time, and more will be available. Register in person at the office,1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Call 254-542-2719 or email amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host its Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Sailboat Regatta from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10. Attendees will create sail boats, with the help of adult supervision, to race during this free event. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Aug. 5- 10, will be “League of Super Pets” at 8:45 p.m. and “Where the Crawdads Sing” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Free Ransom from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 6. Cover is $10.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Dusty Moats and Landon Heights, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Aug. 5.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 5. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 6. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, Sam Grona from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 7.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Score’s Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be karaoke at 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wes Perryman at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Taylor Graves at 8 p.m.Aug. 6, and Erica Michelle at 4 p.m.Aug. 7.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, is hosting Karaoke Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 5. Free appetizers are available while supplies last.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is Dig It: Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 and will feature information about archaeology and paleontology. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
