If you’re looking for an event to dress up as your favorite character and geek out over shared interests, the annual Bell County Comic Con brings together people from all over the Central Texas area to do just that. The Salado Art Fair, Temple Summer Sizzle block party, Educated Angels Softball Tournament, and City United virtual concert are also happening this weekend, so read on for more details.
Local Events
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Summer Sizzle event from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A., Temple. This free community block party will feature an outdoor market, an assortment of food trucks, and live music by the Three4One Band. Go to www.templechamber.com/summersizzle for more information.
The Educated Angels nonprofit is hosting the Knocking Out Homelessness Softball Tournament from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. The tournament will benefit the KISD Homeless Awareness Response Program, and school supply donations will be accepted the day of. Entry fee is $250 for each coed team. Go to https://bit.ly/3xqCobq for more information and to register.
The 55th annual Salado Art Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. There will be over 30 Texas artists with a variety of art styles and mediums featured, as well as live music, food, and live demonstrations. Admission is free.
The Killeen Police Explorers Car Wash and Bake Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at Floors R Us, 2800 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Donations given at this event will support the organization.
The annual Bell County Comic Con will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be artists, superheroes, comic and toy exhibitors, games, cosplay contests, celebrity guests, and more at this event. Adult weekend passes range from $35 to $60 and children’s passes range from $5 to $15. Special discounts for military members, teachers, first responders, public servants, and families are available. Go to www.bellcountycomiccon.com for more information and to buy tickets in advance.
The City United virtual concert will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 on channel 10 and online at https://www.zodiacstudios.net/live-broadcasts/. Featured performances will include artists with local ties, including Rose Short from “The Voice,” singer JOKIA, country artist Imaj, comedian Jon Stringer, and more.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting entertainer Earthquake at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, and again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Tickets start at $30 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Prospective students will receive information on admissions, advising, registration and other relevant information on how to get started at CTC. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real time. The information session is free and open to the public by registering online at https://ctc4.me/virtual-info.
The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter will host a Pet Vaccination Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Ogletree Gap Park Pavilion, 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Complete yearly vaccines for dogs and cats will be $20, with individual shots available for a lower cost.
The third annual Boots versus Badges Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. For each unit of blood, donors will receive a vote to cast for either the Killeen Police or Fire Department. Go to https://www.carterbloodcare.org for more information on donation requirements.
The Showtime at the Apollo Talent Show will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St., Killeen. Comedians, dancers, musicians, poets, bands, singers, and more are welcome to perform. Performance fees are $30 per person, admission is $18 for adults and $15 for those with a valid military ID. There will be a $500 cash prize for the best performance. For more information call 512-633-6391.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Stonetree Junior Camp for ages 4 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9- 13. Cost is $150 per child and registration can be completed in the golf shop. The golf club also hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 6:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The 2021 Virtual Big Latch On Killeen Event will be Aug. 6- 8 on the group’s private Facebook page, https://bit.ly/3lA7bR4. This global event celebrates World Breastfeeding Week by bringing people together to breastfeed and create a supportive environment. To pre-register and for more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lDdkf9.
Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop will host a Christmas in August Giveaway event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Clear Creek Commissary, 5001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Children will have an opportunity to meet Santa and receive a gift, and parents can learn more information about the workshop for the upcoming holiday season at this free event.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its annual Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The fair is free and open to all and will showcase Central Texas authors from a range of genres. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., Killeen is hosting a Library Mini-Golf event from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 8. The Main Library will turn into a mini-golf course for one day only at this free event. There are also virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a sunflower painting class at 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Space is limited; sign up in advance at the library. A $5 donation is requested to cover the cost of supplies. Storytime, featuring “One Hot Summer Day” by Nina Crews, will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 and includes a crafting activity.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting its $1 Kids Summer Movie Series through Aug. 14. Showings include a 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. viewing every Monday through Saturday. Go to https://TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Movies for a complete lineup.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Scratch 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 7. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 7. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Zach Neil and Deryll Perry at noon Aug. 6, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Storms I from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, the Mountain Branch Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 8.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to. Free live music by Smokin’ Maxx will be at noon and Wayworn Traveler at 8 p.m. Aug. 7. Richard Watson will perform at 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lilly Milford and Bryon White from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 6. Tickets are $10. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, will host live music by Martian Folk at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Dig It Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.