Louie Minor, a Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4, is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed meet and greet from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 503 W. Avenue I in Killeen.
The event is a fundraiser, and food and drinks will be available.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 1:47 pm
Louie Minor, a Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4, is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed meet and greet from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 503 W. Avenue I in Killeen.
The event is a fundraiser, and food and drinks will be available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.