Candidate for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 Louie Minor, a Killeen resident, has joined a lawsuit from League of United Latin American Citizens against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for their claims that the recent redistricting by the Texas Legislature was racially motivated.
According to a Thursday news release from Minor’s campaign: Texas House Districts 54 and 55 “in Bell County were drawn to dilute the Black and Latino voters’ ability to elect candidates of choice. Bell County districts were the product of intentional racial discrimination.”
Also the release claims that the Texas Legislature purposefully drew the Bell County districts to prevent Black and Latino voters from electing their candidate of choice.
Minor said he joined the LULAC lawsuit last month.
“Joining this lawsuit is paramount to ensuring that Killeen and Bell County voters do not fall victim yet again to gerrymandering. I will continue to advocate for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that will restore federal pre-clearance to redistricting among others,” Minor said in the release.
(1) comment
SUCH A RACIST IDIOT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.