Since taking office as a member of the Bell County Commissioners Court, Louie Minor — a Killeen resident — has noticed a population disparity related to justice of the peace precincts. He is aiming to propose a potential fix to that disparity: a fifth JP precinct.
Minor unveiled the plan last week, giving the Herald a sneak-peek into what he will present during the upcoming workshop for the Commissioners’ Court on Monday.
“This looks balanced, doesn’t it? I mean landmass,” Minor said, showing the current maps for JP and constable in the county. “But land doesn’t vote.”
Minor pointed out that while the precincts look fairly even in area, the population numbers do not compare.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, which covers most of Belton, Morgan’s Point and the northern part of the county, has a population of 62,094.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, which covers Salado and rural southern Bell County, has a population of 13,491.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, which covers most of Temple, Troy and rural eastern Bell County, has a population of 77,931.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, which covers all of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and encroaches into Belton, has a population of 216,513.
Two of the precincts, 3 and 4, have coverage from two JPs (Keith Reed and Larry Wilkey in Precinct 3, and Gregory Johnson and Nicola James in Precinct 4).
“Why it’s important is because as taxpayers (in) western Bell County — Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville residents — they’re paying for a higher level of service in the other JP districts than what we’re getting here in Precinct 4,” Minor said.
For all the work JPs do in Bell County — magistrations, court proceedings, inquest investigations and the lot — taxpayers north, east and south of Precinct 4 get more bang for their buck.
“(Johnson and James) are obviously working as hard as they can, but there’s no comparison between them and the other JPs on workload and everything — every aspect,” Minor said.
Under Minor’s current proposal, which could change throughout the course of the conversations, Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 would split Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville fairly evenly.
The proposed lines would result in JP5 having a population of 122,067, and JP4 a population of 94,437.
A split would still result in both precincts being the most heavily populated precincts, but it would take significant pressure off the two current JPs.
Having spoken with Johnson, James and retired Bell County JP Bill Cooke, Minor said the proposal could be well-received.
“They all agree that something needs to be done,” Minor said. “What needs to be done, that’s going to be up to the four commissioners and the county judge.”
Creating a new precinct and all the things that come with it — salary for two new JPs and their staff, a new annex building, new furnishings, etc. — Minor knows that it will be a large undertaking, will be a lengthy process and will likely cost a significant amount of money that will affect the county’s tax rate.
“There’s no solution to this that is going to be budget-neutral,” Minor said.
Estimating based on near-current numbers, Minor figures such a task may cost the county around $17 million or more.
Minor admitted that the numbers are likely to go up.
“Those numbers will probably go up the longer we take,” Minor said. “But it’s something that the residents need to know what’s happening; it’s something that we need to start planning for.
“And it’s something that we can’t ignore anymore. If we do nothing, it’ll be two decades that we’re not doing this (redistricting). And seeing how the JPs help each other out, we definitely need more support over here on the Killeen side.”
Though other options are available and can be explored, Minor’s primary goal would be creation of the fifth precinct.
The Texas Constitution gives Bell County the authority to create a new one.
Article 5 of the Texas Constitution dictates that counties with a population of 50,000 or more be split into at least four precincts but no more than eight.
The Constitution also specifies that each precinct can be divided into no more than two places, which is why additional JPs in Precinct 4 are not an option.
“They say that the JP’s court is the people’s court,” Minor said. “So I want people to understand what do you want locally. The JP court is the only court that you could go to and make a small claims (case) up to $20,000 without an attorney. A lot of people do small claims for a lot of things in our JPs (offices), so we just need that service provided to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.