John Driver

Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner John Driver talks about his support for filing a lawsuit against Killeen for its adoption of Proposition A during a special commissioners meeting on Thursday.

BELTON — In a unanimous vote on Thursday, Bell County commissioners agreed to file a lawsuit against Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A — the ballot measure that decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Killeen.

“We’re discussing ... whether or not the county ought to bring a suit against one of our own cities,” Commissioner Bobby Whitson said. “That’s a shame. We shouldn’t have to do this.”

