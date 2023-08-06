Lawsuit 1.jpg

The city of Killeen is embroiled in a lawsuit over Proposition A, which essentially decriminalizes possession of marijuana below 4 ounces.

A lawsuit filed by Bell County against the city of Killeen over decriminalized marijuana has caused a mix of reactions from Bell County commissioners.

Some Killeen City Council members also reacted, saying that defending the Proposition A vote is justified by the majority of people who voted in favor of it when it was put on the ballot last year. The crux of the issue is Bell County officials say Proposition A violates state law by decriminalizing marijuana for up to 4 ounces and prevents police from doing their jobs.

Justaguy

I find it funny that the state capitol decriminalized it yet this backwards town wants to act brand new. You are the minority so just bow down graciously if that's even possible. Alcohol had it's fair turn to kill tens of thousands of people yet folks wanna blame weed for all their short comings.

G.Rob

I personally do not partake of the wacky tobacco but the bottom line is this, the City of Austin Texas, our state capital, passed a similar law, and the cops had no problem abiding by the rule.

don76550

Of course our marijuana using member of the court, Minor, wants the legalization of this dangerous drug. He needs to go.

Scot

I am not for marijuana decriminalization but I applaud Killeen for following its charter processes and acknowledging they needed court-resolution to provide final clarity. Council members provided consistent messages that this was owed to Killeen voters who properly filed a petition after Council first rejected the initial proposal.

Contrast that with Harker Heights which now for 90-days after the election has completely ignored an election to the point that not one time since that election have they discussed the results or status of voters' will. That city is just trying to avoid having to take an unpopular vote and hope to sweep that election under the rug. At least Killeen is being open and transparent.

As for the legality, the Council is right: the judge DID NOT grant and injunction and some Commisioner's pleas that this was the outcome are not fully accurate. The court processes take time. What should not be lost on anyone is that AG Paxton not one time filed any legal effort against Austin and others and one must wonder if it was not that big a deal to the State of Texas, perhaps they did not see legal conflict?

Killeen, keep on your current path and gain the legal clarity that no one in this state is providing. You do owe that to all voters on both sides.

