You won’t soon see any of Bell County’s jury trials featured on Court TV, no matter how scandalous the allegations or charismatic the cast of characters involved.
Bell County’s longstanding policy of not allowing cameras or audio recording devices in its courtrooms is no mere suggestion.
“We don’t want to be on YouTube,” the court bailiff said in a way that was both authoritative and affable. But the deputy’s eyes were serious and he had a badge and handgun.
Promptly, people commenced putting their phones in their pockets and purses as the deputy peered down each pew to check for stragglers or the occasional challenger.
It was the start of the day in Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court, back when folks packed tight as a tube of toothpaste into Bell County’s courtrooms, sometimes spilling out into the hallway.
The word “COVID-19” was unheard-of.
But now that court hearings are broadcast on Bell County’s website, for anyone, anywhere, to see (and neither the deputy nor his gun are in the room), the temptation to press “record” is so great that one of the district court judges issues the same stern warning before every hearing.
“For those of you who may be watching these proceedings on the district court’s webpage, I need to make the announcement that it is illegal for anyone to make a copy or recording of any of these hearings,” said 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt during a recent hearing. “It’s also an act of contempt that is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and time in the Bell County Jail of up to 6 months for each violation.”
So, why no cameras?
Since at least July 1, 2014, no recording devices of any kind — including voice recorders, cameras or video cameras — have been allowed in the county’s district or civil courtrooms, according to the “First Revised Bell County Standing Order Regarding Audio and Video,” which was signed by all eight district and civil court judges who were on the bench on June 5, 2014.
The order prohibiting cameras or recording devices was made “in order to promote the integrity and control of courtroom proceedings and the security and safety of those involved in court proceedings,” according to the order. “The district judges and county court at law judges individually have the discretion to make further exceptions to this standing order as they deem appropriate for the management of their respective courts.”
State law leaves the decision on whether to allow cameras in courtrooms, or any limitations to place on such devices, if allowed, up to the judges themselves through local rules or standing orders such as Bell County’s.
The laws regarding cameras in the state’s courtrooms are clear, according to media law firm Jackson Walker.
“Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 18c governs the use of cameras, recording devices, and broadcasting devices in Texas civil proceedings,” according to the firm. “Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 generally prohibits the use of such devices in federal criminal proceedings. Where the use of cameras, recording devices, and broadcasting devices is allowed, the rules leave decisions regarding their use to the broad discretion of the trial court judge. Many judges have allowed for only limited use of cameras in the courtrooms.”
The courts in other nearby counties such as McLennan, Williamson and Burnet also expressly forbid the recording of proceedings, according to their local rules.
Other counties, such as Travis County, are slightly more generous by allowing the media to use voice recorders, cameras or video cameras, but only with the permission of the judge.
“Media coverage is permitted only on written order of the Court,” according to Travis County District Court’s local rules. “A person wishing to broadcast, televise, record or photograph a court proceeding must file with the District Clerk a request to cover the proceeding.”
Attorneys and other parties may then confer on the matter and “be fully heard by the Court on the questions of whether media coverage should be allowed and, if so, what conditions, if any, should be imposed on such coverage. Whether or not consent of the parties or witnesses is obtained, the Court may in its discretion deny, limit or terminate media coverage.”
