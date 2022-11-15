A Killeen politician said that Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has sent a letter to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble asking him to rescind an order that ends enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses following voters’ approval of Proposition A.
“In that order, you instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”
The Herald asked Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez to confirm receipt of the letter, but she had not done so on Tuesday afternoon. The newspaper also left a message for Garza asking him to verify the authenticity of the letter.
But Louie Minor, a Killeen politician and activist with Ground Game Texas, the progressive grassroots organization that led decriminalization initiatives in Killeen, Denton, San Marcos and Elgin, said he received a copy of Garza’s letter and that it is authentic.
“It’s an opinion — a non-binding opinion,” Minor said. “To me, it’s as worthless as the paper it is written on.”
Minor, a Democrat, defeated Chris Bray, a Republican, for Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner on Nov. 8 — the same night that Killeen and Harker Heights voters approved Proposition A, which prevents city police officers from charging people with misdemeanor amounts — less than 4 ounces — of marijuana possession.
“The DA handles felonies, not misdemeanors,” Minor said. “The people voted on it, and the city is moving in the right direction. I praise the chief for giving a special order to comply with the will of the voters.”
Two days after voters here approved Proposition A, Kimble issued “special order 22-07” to end enforcement of state law.
“No arrests will be made for misdemeanor possession of marijuana,” the order shows. “In lieu of a marijuana arrest, officers will not arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.”
Furthermore, consistent with the initiative ordinance that led to the approval of Proposition A on Tuesday, “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure.”
Under Proposition A, “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
Kimble’s order specifies that his instructions “do not apply in instances where a felony-level narcotics case has been designated a high priority investigation by a captain or above and/or the investigation of a violent felony.”
‘Contrary to ... the Legislature’
But Garza challenged Kimble’s order on the premise that Proposition A is a contradiction to Texas law.
“First, Proposition A, and your general order implementing it, contravene Section 370.003 of the Texas Local Government Code,” Garza wrote. “That statute could not be clearer and is worth quoting in full:
‘The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapter 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.’”
Garza also calls Proposition A “void” because neither that measure nor Kimble’s order are lawful because they “are contrary to the express will of the Legislature.”
Proposition A provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“I praise the chief for giving a special order to comply with the will of the voters, and I believe the city manager and city staff obviously support it,” Minor said. “To me, the DA doesn’t have a say in our city business.”
In Texas, district attorneys prosecute felony cases. Misdemeanor cases are prosecuted in county and municipal courts.
Killeen City Council members, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and Killeen City Attorney Holli Clements have been asked by the Herald since Friday to repeatedly to comment on Kimble’s order. They were asked to do the same when Garza issued his response.
Only City Council member Jose Segarra responded to the Herald.
“This is something that our city attorney will have to discuss with council and give us legal guidance,” he said. “I think, ultimately, it will be up to the council on what they do with this ordinance, if it comes up for a vote, beyond the certification of the ballots.”
Council members are scheduled to canvass the election results on Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.