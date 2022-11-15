A Killeen politician said that Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza has sent a letter to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble asking him to rescind an order that ends enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses following voters’ approval of Proposition A.

“In that order, you instruct your employees, among other things, not to make arrests for the possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana nor to consider the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for any search and seizure,” Garza wrote. “I am writing to respectfully request that you rescind this order.”

