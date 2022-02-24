Due to weather conditions, Lynda Nash, the incoming Bell County Democratic Party chairperson, has postponed her listening tour event which was scheduled for Nolanville on Saturday.
The event will now take place from 2 to 3 p.m. March 5 at Food Truck Park, 202 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
It is the second time Nash has had to postpone a planned event by a week due to weather conditions.
Nash kicked off the events last week in Killeen and is expecting to visit Temple and Harker Heights this week, a news release read.
Additional stops throughout the county are being planned and will be announced when set. At each event, Nash will speak briefly on the strategies she plans to implement as county chair, but the majority of the events will be listening to residents.
