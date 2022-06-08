Bell County Democrats are hosting a rally called “March for Our Lives to End Gun Control” on Saturday at a Killeen park.
The group says that the event will be an opportunity for attendees to learn about gun safety, talk to candidates and elected officials, and to register to vote.
The rally will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Killeen Community Center Park, 2201 E. Veterans Blvd.
“March for Our Lives is a movement that encourages young people and supporters to take action by garnering support to end gun violence through policy initiatives, educational initiatives, voting
initiatives, and mobilization,” according to a news release about the event from Lynda Nash, the Bell County Democratic Party chairwoman and a Harker Heights councilwoman.
“Gun safety has always been a prevalent issue, but has come to the forefront because of recent mass shootings including those in Buffalo and Uvalde,” according to the release. “Now is the time to implement significant resolutions. To take action, the Bell County Democrats are hosting a rally, in support of the National March for Our Lives campaign, where they will offer an opportunity to speak to local candidates and elected officials. There will be gun safety courses by instructor Terrell Simmons, a letter writing campaign, voter registration as well as conducting important conversations around it.”
(1) comment
No thank you.
The solution is easy and starts at home. Teach your kids to respect each other, teach your kids gun safety, teach your kid to stop bullying, teach your kids that gangs are bad, teach your kids to respect life, teach your kids that entitlement, selfishness and hate are wrong.
Start preaching to your kids and stop trying to take the rights away from law bidding citizens.
Veto the Beto, don’t be a potato and vote for the tomato.
Democrats need to focus on the real issues, like inflation and how inflation is going to create more violent crime, how inflation is going to increase mor mental health issues and need to get their greed hands out of the tax payer pockets.
Democrats create higher crime rates and violence.
Republicans create higher crime and violence.
Taxation is theft and both political parties are corrupt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.