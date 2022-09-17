Volunteers with the Bell County Democratic Party and the Bell County Elections Administration set up at various locations in the Killeen area Saturday to register people to vote.
With less than a month left before the window to register for the next election closes, the party organized Voter Palooza to get the word out.
“I feel like this is a pivotal time because so much of our right is just changing,” said Yohantis Moore, who volunteered at the Purser Family Park location in Harker Heights. “And a lot of people have just changed their mind about voting.
“But I just want to remind people that if it’s not documented, it’s not done. If you don’t come out to the polls and check ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ how do we know what you say?”
Helping Moore at the park was Garry Sisco, a deputy registrar with Bell County. He said he has noticed the same thing of late.
“It’s the only place you have a real voice,” Sisco said. “And it’s frustrating when they think it doesn’t matter ... Most of the people we talked to probably haven’t even thought about voting.”
As of around 11:30 a.m., Moore said they hadn’t registered anyone to vote but had verified a few addresses. Many people remarked that they had already registered to vote.
Voter Palooza was just one of multiple voter registration drives happening in the area, with the Killeen Branch NAACP on Saturday holding one and giving away shirts and food at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 on Zephyr Road.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote. Early voting goes Oct. 24-Nov. 4. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.
Also Saturday, members of the public celebrated the grand opening of the new Bell County Democratic Party headquarters at 500 N. 10th St. in Killeen.
The reason for setting up the headquarters in Killeen is because the party had been in a mobile state, according to new party chair Lynda Nash.
“Every midterm election or general election, we were moving,” Nash said Saturday. “We didn’t have a stable location. So, that was one of the things when I ran for chair, I was like, we have to be in a stable place because if we’re not, we are losing all the momentum that we get in even-numbered years, we lose it in odd-numbered years.”
Nash said Democrats in the county were saying the party needed a new and permanent building. She added that the headquarters is for everyone.
“I say it’s not the Democratic headquarters, it’s our Democratic headquarters,” she said.
Speaking on voter registration, Nash explained why that is only half of the equation.
“You got to register and show up (to the polls), no matter who you vote for,” Nash said. “And people think that’s weird when I say that — I mean, being party chair. If you vote Republican (or) Democrat, I don’t care. Of course, I want you to vote for my people — for my Democrats — but just get out and be part of the process.”
