Day three of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, and Bell County polling places saw a slight dip from Monday and Tuesday but still remained near totals from those days.
On Wednesday, a total of 4,580 people voted at one of the seven polling locations, down by just 307 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers bring the running total to 14,145.
By-location voting numbers from Wednesday were:
Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen) — 293
Bell County Annex (Killeen) — 516
Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen) — 601
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center (Harker Heights) — 830
Bell County Annex (Belton) — 1,177
Temple ISD Administration (Temple) — 720
Salado Church of Christ (Salado) — 443
Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Polling places are open Oct. 27-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
