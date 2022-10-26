Voting

Election signs are seen outside a polling area during early voting at the Killeen Bell County Annex on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Killeen.

 Christian K. Lee | Herald

Day three of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, and Bell County polling places saw a slight dip from Monday and Tuesday but still remained near totals from those days.

On Wednesday, a total of 4,580 people voted at one of the seven polling locations, down by just 307 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers bring the running total to 14,145.

