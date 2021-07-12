Get ready to start buying tickets. The Bell County Expo Center just announced its concert lineup for the 2021 Central Texas State Fair.
In a news release received Monday, the events center has booked four artists so far for the fair held in September. The fair will run from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, according to the release.
The following artists are currently scheduled to play at the fair:
Thursday, Sept. 2
Wade Bowen
Friday, Sept. 3
Pat Green
Saturday, Sept. 4
Flatland Cavalry
Sunday, Sept. 5
Aaron Watson
Tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m.
For more information, go to centraltexasstatefair.com.
