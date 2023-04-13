COURT court graphic

“Possession of a controlled substance ...” is a line repeated 10 times in this week’s public grand jury report for Bell County, as 10 people were indicted in narcotics cases across law enforcement jurisdictions. Seven of the 10 indictments were Killeen Police Department arrests.

Ashley J. Young, 32, of Abilene was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.