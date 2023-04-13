“Possession of a controlled substance ...” is a line repeated 10 times in this week’s public grand jury report for Bell County, as 10 people were indicted in narcotics cases across law enforcement jurisdictions. Seven of the 10 indictments were Killeen Police Department arrests.
Ashley J. Young, 32, of Abilene was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Killeen police arrested Young on Oct. 24, 2022, after pulling her over for “an ineffective right red stop lamp,” according to an arrest affidavit.
When an officer approached the window, he claims to have smelled burnt marijuana; a subsequent search of the vehicle turned up “shards of a crystalline substance.”
At a jail, which is not specified to be the Bell County Jail or the jail of the Killeen Police Department, Young allegedly pulled a bag of methamphetamine from her person.
Police said the meth weighed 2.3 grams.
Records show that Young was released from jail after posting a bond of $30,000.
In an unrelated case, Brandon Lawrence, 38, of Killeen was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and one count of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
The indictment alleges that on Nov. 12, 2022, Lawrence was in possession of between 4 and 199 grams of methamphetamine and less than 1 gram of cocaine.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $20,000, according to jail and court records.
- Mario D. McKenzie, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Brianna Gressett, 33, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Tiffany A. Smith, 31, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Cynthia S. Medders, 53, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Alexander L. Hernandez, 50, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
