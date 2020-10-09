The Bell County Historical Commission will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the county courthouse in Belton.
“The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage,” a news release from the commission said.
Persons interested in more information or becoming a member may contact the group’s office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton or call 254-933-5917, according to the release.
The courthouse is located at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
