Bell County jailer Tommie Rodall, 28, was fired from his job at the Bell County Jail and arrested Thursday, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering, officials said.
On Feb. 5, jail staff executed a cell search and discovered contraband within the confines of the correctional facility. Items recovered included a cellphone, chargers, tobacco and illicit substances, according to a news release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, which launched a four-month investigation into the matter.
The operation resulted in the identification of several individuals who were involved in a criminal enterprise concerning contraband delivery and sales within the jail, according to BCSD.
The only individual identified to date is Rodall, who was employed with the sheriff’s department for four years. The felony charges were presented to the District Attorney’s Office and the case went to a Bell County Grand Jury on Wednesday.
Rodall he was booked into the Bell County Jail pending magistration and bond determination, officials said.
Who ever the actual Officer who gave all this stuff to inmates needs to come forward because there's no way this man did any of this nonsense.Speaking from my own experience being incarcerated in Bell County Jail before this officer was always by the book no matter what if respect was given he gave nothing but the utmost respect back even if a inmate was being combative he never stepped out of his character. They need to look at a lot of the senior officers who are buddy buddy with inmates who they see everyday year after year. The senior officers who come get certain inmates after hours to do certain tasks to that is who needs to be looked at not this young man!
