From day one of his first four-year term as one of Bell County’s magistrates, Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has worked to find ways to improve the system, which has faced a backlog of hundreds of cases in recent years.
“The main (thing) is ensuring justice and fairness and stabilizing the court,” Johnson said in a recent interview with the Herald at his office on Priest Drive in central Killeen “When I came in, my goal was that I was going to get here and I was going to stabilize the court. I was going to get in and be the hardest-working justice of the peace that has ever served in this position.”
Justices of the peace handle marriages, small-claims cases, criminal arraignments and a variety of other duties, including going to fatal crash or crime scenes to official declare a person dead.
Johnson, a former Killeen city councilman, defeated Republican Michael Keefe on Nov. 3, 2020. Johnson received 35,491 votes (56.53%), while Keefe received 27,297 votes (43.47%).
When he got into office as the justice for Bell County’s Precinct 4, Place 1, he began looking at policies and procedures and had his chief clerk find data to see how long it was taking his predecessors and him to “dispose” of cases and look at the procedures from case opening to case closure.
Changes in the Courtroom
Assuming the office during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said the repercussions of the health crisis forced a lot of people to make changes, including his office.
During part of the pandemic, magistrates could not have people in their courtroom.
That forced Johnson, and others, to look elsewhere for solutions to solve the problems they had.
“I had to figure out — this being the people’s court — how I can ensure that people got due process but also ensuring that it was an open court and transparent,” Johnson said.
With additional funds provided as grants as a result of the pandemic, Johnson purchased a TV and electronic devices that allowed him to hold telephonic hearings, an option that is still available for those who request it.
“We learned then that there’s no need to stop it,” Johnson said. “It worked great — once we got the kinks worked out.”
Another change in the courtroom itself was purchasing a small desk for the court clerk to sit next to the bench.
Prior to having a designated spot for the clerk next to him, Johnson referred to his position as a “one-stop shop,” meaning he was trying to sort through evidence at his bench and trying to also pay attention to who was laying the case out.
Now, with the clerk next to him, he said it allows him to put all of his attention on the testimony being given.
Changes in the Office
In the office of his court, anyone can also look to see what cases are happening each day. Johnson ensures that when he is on call and has duties in the courtroom, he prints the docket and attaches it to the entrance of the office.
All court cases are open, and anyone from the community can sit in on any case they desire if they care to observe or listen.
Also, as people wait for service, Johnson has different manuals available for people — manuals that range from rules and procedures for a lawsuit to filing an eviction, etc.
“These things — all these small improvements — they add up,” Johnson said. “We are more resourceful to the people who are coming in so they can get the help that they need. Essentially, we can’t give legal advice from a neutral party, but will at least provide them resources to read.”
Clearing Cases
As a result of the multitude of small changes Johnson has made, he said he has seen some of the cases he inherited begin to be resolved.
Last July, Johnson and the other justice of the peace for the Killeen-Harker Heights area had a combined backlog of about 900 cases.
“We’re busy here on the west side of the county because we just have a larger population,” Bill Cooke said at the time, when he was Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 2. “Precinct 4 has 217,000 people and we’re growing.”
Cooke retired at the end of December, and last year proposed that the Bell County government create another justice of the peace office for the area — something the county has not done.
“A backlog is someone who says, ‘I filed a case, I haven’t gotten my due process because the court doesn’t have room on its docket to get the case set,’” Johnson said. “That is not the case with this court. We dispose of the cases pretty efficiently.”
Johnson said he has ongoing criminal and civil case audits that revealed that some cases he inherited dated as far back as 2001 and 2002, some 20 years before he took office. He said those cases never got on the docket because of a lack of movement from either the plaintiff or the defendant.
In working to clear those cases from the books, Johnson said a couple of things have happened. Either individuals are grateful to finally see a resolution to cases they filed years ago, or others gave up on seeking the resolution and decided to drop the case.
“Some people are amused when they say, ‘I filed this case 15 years ago,’” Johnson said. “’Yes, we’re here. I’ve summoned y’all in. I’m ready to dispose of this. Are you ready to move forward?’”
Having a 20-year-old caseload is not something Johnson wants to leave to his successor whenever he leaves office.
“On my watch, I want all my cases disposed of — to the best of my ability,” he said. “I just think that when you have a backlog, people are not getting efficient access to the court; they’re not getting a due process.
“I want people to know that when they file in this court that they are going to get swift justice in a system that works for everyone.”
Specialized Service
Along with all the things Johnson has done, the first-term justice said he has also used part of his annual budget to send his staff members to clerk school every year.
“That is a core piece to ensure that I’m able to retain the best and brightest is they go to clerk school every year,” Johnson said.
Sending clerks to clerk school is not mandatory, but Johnson said when he came into office, he discovered that it was not being done consistently prior to him.
In the office, he also made each of them an expert of sorts of a particular function of his office. For example, one is well versed in taking care of people who have a criminal case, one who can best assist those with civil cases, one who can best assist with evictions, etc.
Everyone in the office knows each other’s primary functions and can cover down when necessary, but it frees each up to focus on a smaller number of tasks to make the office function more smoothly, something Johnson said he relies on.
“I’m only as good as my team,” he said. “The more trained — the more knowledgeable — they are, the better the court does. The judge depends on the clerks. So, the better-trained and educated they are, the more resources they have to do their job, and it makes it easier on the court.”
Whenever someone comes to Johnson’s office with a need, they are greeted with signs hanging from the ceiling above each window directing them where to go — from paying a ticket, to getting married, to filing a small-claims lawsuit.
County Savings
Throughout the course of his first term, Johnson has also looked at ways to save the county money. One of those ways he identified is through the use of being able to collect blood samples when he and any judge in a county without a medical examiner go to determine the cause and manner of death.
Needing action from the state Legislature to be able to give him and other justices the ability to do that, he got state Sen. Morgan LaMantia, D-South Padre Island, to author the bill and carry it into the 88th Legislature as Senate Bill 760.
That bill, which is “Relating to taking a blood specimen from the body of a deceased person during an inquest,” is now in the House after passing the Senate on April 27 with a vote of 30-1, the only dissenting vote coming from Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston.
The last update on the bill in the House came on May 2, when it was considered in a public hearing, recommended to be sent to the local and consent calendar and reported favorably without amendments, according to Texas Legislature Online.
Currently, justices in counties without a medical examiner, must first order an autopsy and have the remains of the decedent shipped to the forensic institute in Dallas before they can request a blood sample, Johnson explained.
Johnson said the ability to draw blood would be beneficial in cases where there are no signs of foul play or forced entry but a drug item is found near the body of the deceased. Johnson said it could aid in determining if the death was the result of an overdose.
The first-term justice said he estimated, based on autopsy orders in previous years compared to cases where a blood sample was requested, that he could save the county around $200,000.
Each autopsy with a blood draw request costs around $3,300 — $2,150 for the autopsy, $650 for round-trip transportation to and from the lab in Dallas, and $500 for the toxicology sample.
SB 760 passed the House, 134-8, last week and was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.
Should Abbott sign the bill, Johnson and other justices could have the blood drawn and the sample shipped overnight to a pathologist in another county while the decedent’s remains stay in the county and for a fraction of the cost — $650 for the sample and $100 for shipment.
For each such case, it would save the county $2,550.
If the bill is signed into law, it will take effect Sept. 1.
Johnson’s term goes through the end of 2024, and he has until then, at least, to continue to make his court more efficient. Johnson indicated early in April that he is considering running for reelection to the seat, but it is not an official announcement. Filing for the March 2024 Primary begins Nov. 11.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson said the stats for January-March of 2023 are as follows:
Hearings and cases disposed of: 1,552
Civil: 902
Criminal: 494
Administrative: 23
Juvenile: 133
Jail magistrations: 400
Search and arrest warrants: 130
Inquests: 38
Emergency protective orders: 38
Magistration bond conditions: 29
Source: Johnson’s Facebook page
For the entire year of 2022, the numbers were:
Hearings and cases disposed of: 4,181
Civil: 2,235
Criminal: 1,754
Administrative: 140
Juvenile: 52
Jail magistrations (felonies and misdemeanors): 1,822
Search and arrest warrants: 197
Inquests: 207
Emergency protective orders: 188
Ignition interlock orders and magistration bond conditions: 29
Source: Johnson’s Facebook page
