From day one of his first four-year term as one of Bell County’s magistrates, Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson has worked to find ways to improve the system, which has faced a backlog of hundreds of cases in recent years.

“The main (thing) is ensuring justice and fairness and stabilizing the court,” Johnson said in a recent interview with the Herald at his office on Priest Drive in central Killeen “When I came in, my goal was that I was going to get here and I was going to stabilize the court. I was going to get in and be the hardest-working justice of the peace that has ever served in this position.”

