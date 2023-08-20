As sweltering heat continues to linger, area lake levels continue to dwindle.

Conditions are so bad at nearby Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake that some parks have been closed and once-concealed debris is now visible in some areas.

timerman@kdhnews.com

(1) comment

G.Rob

The rain is only half the problem. Past and current local governments selling out to land Developers. Now you have overpopulated this area. You even have Georgetown pulling water out of Lake Belton. Used to be a nice area to live in, not So Much Anymore

