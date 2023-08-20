As sweltering heat continues to linger, area lake levels continue to dwindle.
Conditions are so bad at nearby Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Belton Lake that some parks have been closed and once-concealed debris is now visible in some areas.
The last measurable rainfall in Bell County came in Temple on June 22, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn.
According to drought.gov, which is put together by the National Integrated Drought Information System, this is the 16th driest year on record (going back 129 years) for Bell County. July was the second driest July on record.
In Coryell County, the numbers are not much better. It is the 17th driest year on record (also going back 129 years) and July was the eighth driest July on record for Coryell, according to drought.gov.
But with all area cities imposing Stage 2 water conservation measures at the direction of their supplier, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, a few weeks ago, how quickly might the lakes reach the Stage 3 trigger?
Should conditions remain the same, it could still take nearly six months, but that would be without any rain, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County WCID-1.
“Looking at the past 30 days, the lake level dropped 1.9 feet or about 0.063 feet per day. At that rate and under similar conditions it would take about 196 days to reach Stage 3,” Garrett said in an email to the Herald on Friday.
In the email, Garrett said that while it is not impossible, he thinks it is unlikely Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake will reach Stage 3 levels anytime soon.
The trigger for Stage 3 at Belton Lake is lake level of 566.3 feet above sea level, or approximately 40% full. As of around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Belton Lake was at an elevation of 577.54 feet, or 59.7% full.
The trigger for Stillhouse Hollow Lake is determined in conjunction with Lake Georgetown, and Stage 3 occurs when the combined storage is at 107,180 acre feet, which is also about 40% full, Garrett explained.
A pipeline takes water from Stillhouse lake south to Williamson County’s Lake Georgetown, which was 53% full last week and has 38,000 acre feet, according to the FME News Service. An acre foot is a unit of volume equal to the volume of a sheet of water one acre in area and one foot in depth. One acre foot of water equals about 325,800 gallons.
The Brazos River Authority plans to pump about 20 billion gallons of water annually from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown as early as 2027, and up to 9.8 billion gallons could be moved from Lake Belton to Stillhouse every year to help meet drought-related needs of Austin’s booming northern suburbs, FME previously reported.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at an elevation of 605.04 feet above sea level, or 60.8% full.
Stage 3 in the cities
By and large, Stage 3 water conservation will look mostly the same in all Killeen-area cities.
First and foremost, conservation measures from Stages 1 and 2 — which are in effect now — would remain in effect for all cities if things get to Stage 3, except with further restrictions.
For the most part, Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights would put further limitations on the weekly watering and outdoor watering.
Copperas Cove under Stage 3 would allow for outdoor watering on the designated watering day only during the first, third and fifth week of the month.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights have conservation measures up to Stage 4.
Should conditions worsen, Killeen could ultimately go as far as Stage 5, which would be emergency conservation and strictly prohibit all outdoor watering of any kind.
To view the full drought contingency measures for each city, go to the following links:
Killeen — https://tinyurl.com/bdd26kmx
Copperas Cove — https://tinyurl.com/3dyet8mw
Harker Heights — https://tinyurl.com/yc3px2rf
Should Stage 4 come into play further down the road, Belton Lake has a trigger of 550.2 feet — around 20% full — according to Brazos River Authority.
Conserving water
Central Texas has been in Stage 2 for a few weeks.
On Aug. 1, Bell County WCID-1 notified customer cities/entities — Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, 439 Water Supply Corporation, Bell County WCID-3 and Fort Cavazos — that the Brazos River Authority imposed Stage 2 conservation measures. Shortly after, each city followed suit accordingly, issuing Stage 2 conservation measures according to each one’s code of ordinances.
For most cities, Stage 2 calls for a 10% reduction of usage, limiting the times when outdoor watering can be done. Copperas Cove’s Stage 2 restrictions call for a 15% reduction of water use.
Since implementing Stage 2 conservation measures, Garrett said it seems as though people have responded.
“In the past, it seems like anytime you would announce the beginning of a different stage, the first thing you see on the water use is an increase in usage; it’s like people would say, ‘I better use what I can now because it’s about to get cut back,’” Garrett said. “But we didn’t really see that this time. The very first week of August, We had less use than we did the last week of July before the Stage 2 was announced.”
Lake levels have been in a state of steady decline since early 2022, when the drought conditions began to set in, resulting in significantly less rainfall last year when compared to other years.
To Garrett, this is the worst drought he has seen since he began working in the area in 2014. During the 2011 drought, Garrett was the utility director in Waco, but from data he has reviewed, he said the 2022-2023 drought has been worse than 2011 for Central Texas.
“We’re not out of this drought yet but I hope we are soon,” Garrett said in Friday’s email.
Even when the lakes recover and drought conditions subside — whenever that is — Garrett said conservation should always remain at the forefront of the mind of consumers.
“When we are out of this drought, I hope everyone will acknowledge that we will have another severe drought in a few years but with many more Texans using the water,” he said. “Conservation and support for water projects are critical now, drought or no drought.”
Central Texas residents have dealt with a very hot, dry summer this year.
As of Saturday, the temperature in Killeen has reached at least 100 degrees 53 times in 2023. The most number of 100 degree-plus days was 79 in 2011. This year’s number is higher than last year when Killeen experienced 42 such days.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicated in its latest report dated Aug. 12 that Central Texas would need approximately nine to 12 inches of rain over the next four weeks to bring its Palmer Drought Index value to a near-normal value of -0.5 or higher. According to the NOAA, the more negative the Palmer Drought Index value the dryer it is. Conversely, the more positive the value the wetter it is.
When might the rain come?
Garrett said climate predictions continue to lean heavily toward a strong El Nino — around a 90% chance — from next month through March 2024.
“The predictions are still for wetter than normal conditions through next March,” Garrett said. “I sure hope they are accurate.”
(1) comment
The rain is only half the problem. Past and current local governments selling out to land Developers. Now you have overpopulated this area. You even have Georgetown pulling water out of Lake Belton. Used to be a nice area to live in, not So Much Anymore
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.