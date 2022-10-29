Due to recent rains, two area counties are lifting their burn bans — one of them temporarily.
According to Bell County public information officer James Stafford, Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the county’s burn ban, effective noon Saturday.
In Coryell County, Judge Roger Miller temporarily suspended his county’s order, effective Friday evening. In Coryell County, outdoor burning is permitted during daylight hours until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Burning in Coryell County is to be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 254-865-7201 prior to starting the fire.
