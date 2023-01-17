The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host two events in January for those getting ready to begin spring planting.
A free monthly seminar on “Gardening Myths” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The featured speaker will be Master Gardner Wayne Schirner, who will refute many of the common garden myths in circulation today. The free monthly seminars are held at the Texas Agrilife Extension office at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
