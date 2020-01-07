Drought
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared Bell County a disaster area due to drought conditions. Bell County is among 17 counties in the state given the disaster declaration.

The governor made the declaration Friday because of low rainfall and continuously dry conditions which pose an “imminent threat to public health, property, and the economy,” the proclamation said.

