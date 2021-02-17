Bell County offices to remain closed through end of week

Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced on Wednesday that all non-essential county offices would be closed both Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
“I have been out today driving the roads,” Judge Blackburn said in a news release. “They are in considerably worse shape today than they were yesterday. We have crews working all over the county to improve them, but they are still far from safe, and I would encourage everyone to stay off of them for anything but essential travel.”
Finally, Judge Blackburn said that a number of county facilities have been experiencing maintenance issues brought on by the icy weather.
“I have recieved reports of buildings that have had burst pipes due to the freezing temperatures,” Judge Blackburn said. “Obviously, we want to address those issues before bringing employees back into work spaces that may need to be repaired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.