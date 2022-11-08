Update, 2:25 p.m.: The Texas Secretary of State's office confirmed Bell County has received a court order extending voting hours to 8:00 p.m.
Bell County election officials have requested voters have an extra hour to cast ballots as eight polling locations were unable to open at 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford confirmed eight polling locations experienced technical difficulties that delayed the start of voting on Tuesday morning.
“A limited number of sites did experience synchronization issues related to the time change,” Stafford said by phone Tuesday. “We have requested of the secretary of state to add an hour of voting today to compensate for this issue.”
“We know this has been frustrating for folks, but the important thing is we’re doing every thing we can to make sure that every vote is counted and safe and secure and preserved,” he said. “This, is if anything, an indication of how seriously we’re taking voting security that our machine detected an issue with synchronization and that did not allow people to check in.”
Two dozen voters were seen standing in line outside the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park as reportedly check-in machines were down at the polling location and not operating at 7 a.m.
Stafford emphasized that the issue was not with the machines that count the votes but rather with the check-in machines.
“I want to be really, really clear, because I think it is critical, that this was an issue with the check-in machines not with the vote tabulator or anything related to the counting of the vote,” Stafford said. “I know a lot of people have concerns about safety and security so I want to be really, really clear it was the check-in machines, not the tabulator.”
Voters are allowed to vote at any of Bell County's more than 40 polling places on Election Day. For a full list of polling locations visit: https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php.
In a news release Tuesday morning, Stafford provided the following update on the possibility of an Election Day time extension.
"If approved, this would mean that all Bell County Voting Centers would remain open this evening until 8:00 p.m.," he said. "The Elections Department is navigating this process right now and will send an update as soon as it receives a final response."
Sam Taylor, Assistant Secretary of State for Communications, confirmed the state had been notified of Bell County's voting issues in a statement to the Herald Tuesday morning.
"Bell County has contacted our office and has indicated they will be seeking a court order to extend voting hours," Taylor said. "Only a Texas district court can grant such an extension, not our office, so Bell County is taking the appropriate legal action to do so."
Harris and Bell counties are the only two counties in the state who have reported voting issues, Taylor said.
"We’ve also heard of some delayed openings in Harris County as well, which uses a different type of voting system," he said. "No, the issues do not seem to be widespread, but – just as we do every Election Day – we hear of reports of some locations with delayed openings due to equipment problems. Bell and Harris are the only two we’ve been made aware of at this time."
