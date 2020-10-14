Some early voters have said that candidates got a little too close to the entrance of one Killeen polling location Tuesday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he received three complaints in his office that complained about candidates — or their representatives — violating the 100-foot electioneering boundary line.
“With the turnout that we had yesterday, and the turnout we continue to have today, there certainly are opportunities for people to be in line for a substantial amount of time — and behind the 100-foot marker,” Blackburn said.
One complaint included an allegation of a candidate or representative passing out food and drinks within the 100-foot boundary.
Blackburn said handing out food and drink to potential voters is not illegal, so long as it is not conditional on a vote and it is not done within 100 feet of the entrance to the polling location.
All legal electioneering or campaigning is allowed outside the barrier.
Blackburn said none of the complaints he received named a specific candidate, but all three were related to the Killeen Community Center, one of six early voting locations in the county.
“What I did was contact our interim Elections Administrator, Matthew Dutton, and visited with him to see if he had received any of these complaints,” Blackburn said. “... After visiting with him for a little bit, it appeared to be limited to that one location at the Killeen Community Center.”
Blackburn said he asked Dutton to speak with the presiding election judge and make sure that periodically an election worker “patrol or police the area” and ensure there is no electioneering going on within 100 feet from the entrance.
Candidates who continue to campaign within the barrier face a Class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Election Code, Blackburn said.
“If someone believes that electioneering is occurring, please notify an election official at the site,” Blackburn said in a news release Wednesday.
The county is working to set up a hotline for voters to make local complaints. Currently, voters can file a complaint with the Texas Secretary of State, which then filters the complaints back to the counties.
Complaint forms can be found at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/complaintform-sos.pdf.
Individuals can also contact either the Bell County Elections Department at 254-933-5774 or the Secretary of State, Elections Division at 800-252-5650 to file a complaint or a concern.
(1) comment
I seen this happening, and we all know which candidate and party it was.
I am tried of these violations of our election codes, and violations of the irs codes that are happening as well during these elections.
Violating the elections laws is just down right disgusting.
The same party and same candidates doing it over and over.
Violating donation laws, what is sad they are violating the laws and running for kisd school boards.
What is sad, is many of these elections judges are conacted to a party, non-profit and or family member that is running for office.
Like I said, voting in Killeen tx is a joke, because these candidates are not being held accountable! Start holding them accountable and bring back fair free elections to Killeen TX
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.