While the number of recoveries outpaced new COVID-19 infections Thursday, Bell County’s rate of positive coronavirus tests inched closer to 9 percent, according to local data.
The Bell County Public Health District reported 59 new cases and 79 additional recoveries Thursday. At least 2,884 cases have been reported, with 1,272 recoveries.
Killeen on Thursday became the first Bell County to cross the 1,000 mark. Meanwhile, Temple is four cases shy of that threshold.
The county’s positivity rate was 8.87 percent Thursday. At least 32,508 tests have been performed in Bell County.
“I think we are seeing some improvement in numbers in just the last few days,” Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said during an online news conference. “I think part of that is because people are finally — finally — wearing masks and appreciating the social distancing.”
But those recent improvements are not enough for Bell County school districts to move forward with their planned mid-August starts. Smith ordered in-person classes to be delayed until after Sept. 7 because of the county’s high community spread of COVID-19.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Bell County is seeing a trend of groups of people contracting the virus.
“We have a lot of households that are seeing infections spread through their household, which makes sense. It’s close contact. You’re living in one house, breathing the same circulated air. It’s touching the same surfaces and it’s kind of hard to social distance in your home,” she said.
Beyond household clusters, Robison-Chadwell said the health district has seen bunches of infections stemming from close friend groups, workplaces and other close contact situations.
“That’s all very typical,” the health district director said.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases dropped again this week. It was 61 on Thursday. It was 78 on Monday and, on July 14, it was 94 — the highest seven-day average recorded here.
The health district reported three additional residents were hospitalized. Since March, 172 residents have been hospitalized and 48 have been admitted into an intensive care unit.
Health officials said they are not planning a COVID-19 update today because of a software update. A weekend update is possible, the health district said.
Coryell, Lampasas counties
Coronavirus numbers for Coryell County remain low compared to its neighbor, Bell County, but they are still increasing.
From Monday through Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the county increased by 48 from 212 to 260 according to the county’s data.
No deaths have been reported recently, but the same could not be said for another neighbor, Lampasas County.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said he learned of the coronavirus-related death of a man late on Tuesday evening. It is not clear where in the county the man resided.
In Copperas Cove, case numbers will be updated on Mondays, according to Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young.
In Young’s latest update on Monday, cases in Copperas Cove increased by 19 between July 9 and July 17. In the update, Young said there were a total of 115 cases in the city, 75 of which were active as of Monday. Two city residents have passed away, and 38 have recovered.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
