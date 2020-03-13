The 29-year-old man who is Bell County’s first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease may have passed on the illness to others in Coryell County.
County Judge Roger Miller issued a declaration of disaster on Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and said the person worked in the county and up to an additional six people are “exhibiting signs of illness.”
The man lives in Bell County, officials said.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Harrell received credible information that the man — an employee of Laerdal Medical — was presumed to be positive for COVID-19.
Representatives from Laerdal Medical confirmed he went home sick on Wednesday and all other employees had been asked to stay home beginning Friday.
In the declaration, all public events in Coryell County are canceled, any private facility events is urged to cancel and nursing homes and senior living centers should limit visitation.
The declaration doesn’t extend to law enforcement activities, emergency responses, court operations and to all public and private schools.
“All Coryell County employees must report for work as required by their supervisors,” Miller said in a release. “All Coryell County employees shall cease any work-related travel.”
County Sheriff Scott Williams has temporarily suspended visitation with jail inmates. This suspension will remain in effect until April 1.
Additionally, all Court proceedings for the 52nd District Court, 440th District Court, and the County Court-at-Law are also canceled, excluding essential hearing and proceedings, until April 1.
All parties are urged to contact their attorney or legal counsel for information regarding their specific case. This action is consistent with the guidance provided by the Office of Court Administration based in Austin.
Any violations of the declaration is a Class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine between $500 to $1000 or 180 days in confinement.
The declaration also means for those who were hoping to go to Saturday’s Daddy Daughter Dance in Copperas Cove, will have to wait in May.
However, the new date May 2 is subject to change, according to the news release.
Ticket purchases for the event will be on standby until further notice.
Anyone who would like a refund for pre-purchased tickets should contact Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation to initiate the refund process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.