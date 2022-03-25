According to a social media post, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department will host a career fair today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bell County Jail, 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.
“We will be providing tours of the facility, interviews, and on the spot employment offers,” the post said.
The post listed entry level positions starting at $18.80 an hour.
“Bell County offers great benefit plans, paid time off, and has one of the best retirement plans in the state,” the social media post said, “Don’t miss this great opportunity to start your career as soon as April 9th.”
The Bell County careers page for the sheriff’s department listed around 15 potential job listings. To apply online, go to www.bellcountytx.com/jobs or head to the job fair to learn more.
