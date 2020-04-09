The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an uptick in phone scams in the county, according to a release from the department.
The department has had reports of a “Deputy Meadows” calling residents and telling them there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to make payment arraignments to satisfy the warrant, according to the release.
The phone calls are a scam, the sheriff’s office said.
In some instances, the caller is asking for the payment to be made with Google Cards and other gift cards.
“Sheriff (Eddy) Lange wants to remind the citizens of Bell County that at no time would anyone from his department make contact with you by phone to discuss a warrant for any reason,” the release said. The sheriff said residents should stay vigilant, “especially during these more vulnerable times.”
If anybody receives these calls or other calls that seem suspicious they can call the sheriff’s department at 254-933-5412.
